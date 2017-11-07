Video: 'It's a surreal feeling, I'm still in shock' - WATCH the moment punter wins $1 million on $5 Melbourne Cup bet

A man casually earned $1 million dollars yesterday after backing winner Rekindling on the TAB's Cup Millionaire Promotion event.

The lucky punter, a man called Dominic from Victoria, was randomly selected for the opportunity after putting a $5 each-way bet on Land of Plenty which ran in Race 3 at Flemington yesterday.

His horse came second but thanks to his selection, he was given a second chance and he got it perfect the second time round, putting his money on Rekindling.

"I started the day working so I never could have imagined this," Dominic told Nine News .

"I was just numb. It's a surreal feeling and I'm still in shock."

The punter's heart was racing in the final 50m as Johannes Vermeer challenged Rekindling before the three-year-old colt showed its form to sneak home in front.

"I chose Rekindling because I liked its form overseas and its draw, but I never could have imagined this."