Historians fear one of Britain's most famous landmarks, Stonehenge, could see it's World Heritage status revoked if the government builds a tunnel under it.

People living near the site have been fighting for years to ease the traffic congestion that brings the roads around Stonehenge to a standstill.



Campaign groups say the move would be disastrous for tourism, possibly damaging Stonehenge irrevocably.

A decision will be made about the tunnel in the next few days.