Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

Taika Waititi has brought his zany humour to the latest Tourism NZ promo video.

The Kiwi director shows off his fighting skills in the campaign aimed at overseas travellers as he reprises his role as Blackbeard from the show Our Flag Means Death.

Comedian Jackie van Beek and Waititi stunt double Jade Daniels also play feature roles in the video.

"Seeing double? Actor and director Taika Waititi took time out from filming Our Flag Means Death Season 2 to enjoy some incredible experiences around Aotearoa New Zealand… with a little help from his real life stunt double, Jade Daniels.

"New Zealand, there’s no place like it on earth!" the video is captioned on Tourism NZ's YouTube channel.

Check out the full promotional video above.