New Zealand
Watch: Campervan blows over on Canterbury highway

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
15 mins ago

A campervan was caught on camera as it toppled over on a Canterbury highway yesterday in strong winds.

The accident happened on a section of State Highway 80 between Lake Pukaki and Aoraki around 1.50pm.

Philip Kennett, who filmed the accident, travels SH80 regularly and said it was the worst gales he has experienced in a long time.

"I was following along behind the campervan and it started to tip over," the rural and commercial communications worker told 1News.

He said other vehicles travelling on the highway managed to avoid the campervan as it slid across the road on its side.

Kennett pulled over and went to try and help those trapped inside get out.

"There was a family of five in it, with a couple of kids, everyone was shaken up but only their father was injured with a cut on his hand that was bleeding," Kennett said.

He said it was tough to rescue them as the gales kept moving the campervan across the road.

"I stayed until the emergency services showed up, they weren't going to right the campervan right then as it would just blow over again."

He said it was perfect weather down there today and supplied a picture to prove it.

A totally different day weather wise in Canterbury.

A totally different day weather wise in Canterbury. (Source: Philip Kennett)

Gale-force winds yesterday blasted the country, reaching more than 120 km/h across both Otago and Canterbury. South-westerly gales hit 140 km/h in Dunedin, while the biggest gust of 172 km/h was recorded at Cape Turnagain.

MetService today said southwest gales over the South Island and lower North Island had eased and all watches and warnings have been lifted.

