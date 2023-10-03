New Zealand
1News

Progress made in Hori Gage homicide investigation

25 mins ago
Hori Gage and his family (Source: NZ Police)

Police have announced an update into the Hori Gage homicide investigation.

The Palmerston North man was shot dead in a car in front of his children and partner on August 6 this year.

The 27-year-old was shot outside a property in Highbury.

He was a Mongrel Mob member and the killing came during a time of tension between that gang and Black Power.

This afternoon, police said two recovered vehicles were confirmed to have been used by the alleged offenders.

"Police are satisfied these vehicles were both used in the aftermath of the Palmerston North murder on 6 August 2023," Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said.

"A number of search warrants have been executed in recent weeks, and police believe there are multiple people responsible for the murder and the subsequent burning of a Nissan motor vehicle on Aranui Rd in the hours afterwards."

A silver SsangYong Rexton, registration number HJP372 was also seized by police.

"Police remain interested in sightings of the SsangYong in and around the Gillespies Line, Aranui Road and Tremaine Avenue areas on 6 August, and ask anyone with CCTV cameras on their property who hasn’t spoken to police to come forward."

Plea from Hori Gage's partner

Police said Gage's partner Amythest Tukaki and her 11-year-old son attempted to defend Gage and had a gun aimed at them while the offender escaped in a Nissan Teana.

In a statement released late last month, Tukaki said Gage was "more than just a Mongrel Mob member".

"He is a father, partner, brother, son, uncle & friend.

"He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this.

"His family didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity.

"Do the right thing and come forward with any information.

"We spent 13 years together, and now four beautiful children have to live the rest of their life with NO FATHER and me with no partner.

"We just hope no more families have to go through this horror.

"Do the right thing!!!! Coming home from a family day out, our babies sitting in the back seat! This is our family home! Our family car! We could have all been buried.

"What makes any of this okay?!

"What if it was your family?"

