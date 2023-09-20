New Zealand
Palmerston North man's partner tried to defend him in fatal shooting

4:54pm
Hori Gage and his family

Hori Gage and his family (Source: NZ Police)

The partner of a Palmerston North man and her 11-year-old son tried to defend him before he was shot dead in his car in front of the family.

Hori Gage, 27, died on August 6 after he was shot outside a property in Highbury.

He was a Mongrel Mob member and the killing came during a time of tension between that gang and Black Power.

It had been established that Gage had been shot dead in front of his young children, but now police have revealed his partner Amythest Tukaki was also in the car.

Tukaki and her 11-year-old son attempted to defend Gage and had a gun aimed at them while the offender escaped in a Nissan Teana with the registration HLQ924.

Police are continuing to try and find the person responsible and are urging those with information to come forward.

In a statement released today, Tukaki said Gage was "more than just a Mongrel Mob member".

"He is a father, partner, brother, son, uncle & friend.

"He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this.

"His family didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity.

"Do the right thing and come forward with any information.

"We spent 13 years together, and now four beautiful children have to live the rest of their life with NO FATHER and me with no partner.

"We just hope no more families have to go through this horror.

"Do the right thing!!!! Coming home from a family day out, our babies sitting in the back seat! This is our family home! Our family car! We could have all been buried.

"What makes any of this okay?!

"What if it was your family?"

Police said the Nissan travelled in convoy with two other cars before it was set on fire on Aranui Rd and burnt out.

Those two vehicles, a Silver SsangYong Rexton and a Silver Subaru Legacy Station Wagon, have been identified and recovered by police for forensic examination.

Police would like to speak to anyone that saw these vehicles in the Aranui Road and Gillespie’s Line area around the time of the murder, that has not yet been in touch.

New Zealand

