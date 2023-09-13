Palmerston North man shot dead in front of his children

A Palmerston North man was shot dead in a car in front of his children, police have said.

Hori Gage, 27, died on August 6 after he was shot outside a property in Highbury.

He was a Mongrel Mob member and the killing came during a time of tension between that gang and Black Power.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said a team of 15 detectives are investigating Gage's killing.

“This was a devastating situation in which a father was shot in front of his children, who were also in the car," Wilson said.

“It was only by sheer luck that the children were not injured in this callous and inexcusable crime.

“We’re following strong lines of enquiry and believe Mr Gage’s homicide is linked to events in a Palmerston North tavern on Friday 4 August.

“We would still like to hear from anyone with information about the movements of a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924, on Sunday 6 August.”

The Nissan was found burned out on Aranui Rd later that day.