Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

One person has been critically hurt after an assault at an Auckland bus stop that left three others injured late yesterday.

Police said they were called to reports of a man attacking people at a bus stop on Bader Drive in Māngere just before 11pm.

"One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

"A second victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Two other people sustained minor injuries."

A 25-year-old was arrested at the scene. He will appear in court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.