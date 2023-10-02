World
Bang Showbiz

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

2:17pm
King Charles at Coronation.

King Charles at Coronation. (Source: Royal Family)

The royal family's official website is at the centre of a "Russian hacking" mystery.

A cyber crook from Russia has claimed to be behind an "attack" on the royals' site after the royal.uk domain started displaying an error message stating 'Gateway time-out Error code 504' yesterday.

Hacker KillMilk has been bragging on encrypted messaging app Telegram — notorious for being used by terror groups — of their apparent successful hack of the page.

They wrote it was an "attack on paedophiles..." with a sad face emoji on the messaging site, with a picture of King Charles used in the background.

Check Host, a website that covers sites that have gone down across the web, commented about the supposed Russian hack: "Incredible if real!"

The site showed a list of countries where the royal website was down, including the UK, UAE, Ukraine, US, Turkey, Russia, Japan, Poland and others.

But a source told The Sun Online: "The website wasn't hacked. It was a denial of service attack.

"This is when a site is bombarded with access requests. The royal household's systems and content was not accessed.

"We can't say yet who was responsible."

KillMilk is the leader of a Russian hacking collective that calls itself Killnet.

They recently announced on Telegram the establishment of Black Skills — a name thought to have been inspired by mercenary companies in Russia.

It's thought the family's site went down shortly after 10.20am on Sunday and lasted around two hours.

The Sun Online added IT experts for the royals worked on "fully restoring the website", but said Buckingham Palace declined to comment when approached for comment.

In July 2021, Queen Elizabeth — who died aged 96 in September 2022 — ordered increased online security following a report from her cyber security experts who warned there was a high rather than medium risk of unauthorised access to royal household data.

Experts also warned international cyber terrorists were a potential threat to King Charles' coronation in May.

WorldUK and EuropeRoyaltyTechnologyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

This European country is introducing digital passports

This European country is introducing digital passports

The world-leading pilot scheme aims to provider a smoother and faster experience for travellers.

12:55pm

Netflix gives out freebies as service comes to an end

Netflix gives out freebies as service comes to an end

"We knew this day was coming, but the miraculous thing is that it didn’t come 15 years ago," Netflix CEO Marc Randolph said.

12:09pm

9-year-old girl feared abducted in US, major search underway

9-year-old girl feared abducted in US, major search underway

9:59am

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

6:21am

At least 13 dead after fire rips through Spanish nightclub

At least 13 dead after fire rips through Spanish nightclub

6:06am

Putin marks anniversary of Ukrainian regions' annexation

Putin marks anniversary of Ukrainian regions' annexation

Sun, Oct 1

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

37 mins ago

Mo'unga challenges All Blacks to repeat dominance against Uruguay

Mo'unga challenges All Blacks to repeat dominance against Uruguay

49 mins ago

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

0:17

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

3:46pm

'Havoc' forecast as severe spring weather to continue

0:43

'Havoc' forecast as severe spring weather to continue

3:40pm

Drivers asked to slow down after rare birds killed near Dargaville

Drivers asked to slow down after rare birds killed near Dargaville

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship.

12 mins ago

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

The crowd was told to stay away from the front as the lighting rig caught ablaze.

49 mins ago

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Sat, Sep 30