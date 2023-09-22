Watch: Queen Camilla, Brigitte Macron play table tennis

It's fair to say neither Queen Camilla or Brigitte Macron have a career in professional table tennis on the basis of their efforts at a sports centre near Paris.

The pair were touring the Saint-Denis centre as part of Queen Camilla and King Charles' three-day state visit to France.

While their play wasn't up to much, the pair enjoyed themselves and meeting members of the public who were watching on.

Earlier, King Charles became the first British monarch to speak on the floor of the upper house of France's parliament.