Investigation into photo showing unidentified substance on Ranfurly Shield

An investigation has been launched after an image appeared to show an unidentified substance on a broken Ranfurly Shield, following Hawke's Bay's win over Wellington at the weekend.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union has already apologised after the accidental snapping in half of New Zealand rugby's famous shield after the Log o' Wood was dropped on a concrete floor. The incident came to light after video was posted to social media.

Now, it's looking into another image that appears to show an unidentified substance on one half of the shattered shield.

"These photos and serious allegations were made aware to me overnight," chief executive Jay Campbell said.

"We are currently investigating the photo and the incidents around the celebrations in conjunction with NZR and will comment further once we fully understand what has transpired."

ADVERTISEMENT

NZ Rugby said it was aware of the photo but couldn't comment further at this stage.

Yesterday, Campbell said the union will pay to repair the shield after it was dropped

"Having taken some time to understand from those present what has happened, this was a genuine accident which occurred this morning when a player has unfortunately dropped the Shield onto a concrete kitchen floor.

"Hawke’s Bay Rugby and our players understand the significance of this special taonga and its unique place within NZ rugby including our own rich history. Everyone involved is incredibly upset and devastated by what has happened, especially as it was a genuine accident."

It was only in August the newly restored Ranfurly Shield had been unveiled, replacing the old one after decades of wear and tear. It was designed to be thicker and heavier than its predecessor.