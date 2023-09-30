Rugby
1News

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

4 mins ago

A late try to replacement loose forward Sam Smith has seen Hawke's Bay stun Wellington to steal a late NPC win and more importantly, the Ranfurly Shield.

The Magpies grinded out a 20-18 win in the capital to end Wellington's reign with the Log o' Wood as well as giving the Lions their first loss this season.

It was another top-shelf provincial clash in this year's competition with both sides up for the physicality of a Ranfurly Shield match which in the end was decided by Lincoln McClutchie’s conversion in front of the posts off of Smith's try.

Xavier Numia opened the scoring for Wellington after a strong run from Peter Lakai got them within five metres of scoring.

Hawke's Bay wouldn't be outdone though, with former All Black Brad Weber conjuring some magic of his own to set up Ollie Sapsford in reply before a McClutchie penalty 10 minutes later put them in front.

Threaded in between the slow point-scoring was a physical contest with defences being tested but holding up to the challenge.

In fact, after Aidan Morgan gave Wellington a 10-8 lead at the stroke of halftime with a penalty goal, the Lions managed to hold off Hawke's Bay for 33 phases of relentless battering from the Magpies early in the second half.

Hawke's Bay did cash in on the fatigue they generated though moments later with Jonah Lowe diving into the corner to again take the lead.

Hawke's Bay celebrate after winning the Ranfurly Shield.

Hawke's Bay celebrate after winning the Ranfurly Shield. (Source: Photosport)

With McClutchie missing another conversion, Wellington soon tied up the match 13-all with another Morgan penalty as the match headed into its thrilling final quarter.

After a Connor Garden-Bachop drop goal attempt went wide, Wellington looked to have still sealed the match with a try in the 74th minute to replacement hooker Penieli Poasa which Morgan, crucially, wasn't able to convert.

That left Hawke's Bay one last chance to cause an upset - enter Sam Smith.

As Wellington's defence was again tested in the final minutes of the match, it was Smith who found the gap close to the line to go over under the sticks before McClutchie put them in front with just over a minute left in the match.

Wellington managed to win the ball off a short restart but a knock on soon after sparked wild celebrations on the pitch as the Magpies took back the Ranfurly Shield from the very team that took it off them a year ago.

Hawke’s Bay 20 [Ollie Sapsford, Jonah Lowe, Sam Smith tries; Lincoln McClutchie con, pen]

Wellington 18 [Xavier Numia, Penieli Poasa tries; Aidan Morgan con, 2 pen]

HT: 8-10

