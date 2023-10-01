Rugby
1News

Ranfurly Shield snapped in half after Hawke's Bay celebrations

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
7:10pm

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union say they will pay to repair the Ranfurly Shield after it was broken in two following the Magpies 20-18 win over Wellington in the NPC yesterday.

In a statement to 1News, Hawke's Bay boss, Jay Campbell confirmed the authenticity of an online video showing the Log o' Wood in pieces.

"Having taken some time to understand from those present what has happened, this was a genuine accident which occurred this morning when a player has unfortunately dropped the Shield onto a concrete kitchen floor."

"Hawke’s Bay Rugby and our players understand the significance of this special taonga and its unique place within NZ rugby including our own rich history. Everyone involved is incredibly upset and devastated by what has happened, especially as it was a genuine accident."

The clip appears to show All Black halfback Folau Fakatava holding the broken Ranfurly Shield, however Campbell confirmed he was not the culprit.

"We are very disappointed that a video has being shared on social media and can confirm that the individual in the video is not responsible for the damage. Posting on social media is not appropriate given the seriousness of this situation and we will be speaking with our team."

"Hawke’s Bay Rugby takes full responsibility for the damage and will immediately begin the process of repair.”

It was only in August the newly restored Ranfurly Shield had been unveiled, replacing the old one after decades of wear and tear.

This new shield was designed to be thicker and heavier than it's predecessor.

RugbyHawke's Bay

