'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

57 mins ago

A trough which brought severe winds to parts of the country today, grounding flights and felling trees, is now moving away with gales easing, MetService says.

But while the wind is starting to ease, a number of areas still have warnings in place.

Severe westerly gales can be expected in Tararua District until midnight tonight, while severe southwest gales are expected in parts of Canterbury, Banks Peninsula and coastal Marlborough.

Clutha, Dunedin and North Otago can also expect such winds until midnight tonight.

These areas are all under orange wind warnings, with winds gusting from 120km/h to 130km/h in exposed places.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay south of Hastings is under a strong wind watch.

"Westerly winds may approach severe gales in exposed places," MetService said.

It comes after winds ripped through the South Island today.

A number of flights in and out of Queenstown had to be grounded, with one en route from Auckland forced to turn around.

In Canterbury, winds closed part of State Highway 80 after a campervan was blown over.

Regional journey manager Tresca Forrester urged people driving high-sided vehicles or motorbikes to consider delaying their travel unless winds ease.

"Conditions are hazardous, and people should take extra care or delay their journeys until the wind has eased."

New ZealandWeather News

