New Zealand
'Havoc' forecast as severe spring weather to continue

21 mins ago
Severe gales and a "brief" spell of heavy rain are forecast, with drivers warned to take care.

Severe gales and a "brief" spell of heavy rain are forecast, with drivers warned to take care. (Source: istock.com)

Much of the country can expect severe weather today as spring continues to bring widespread rain and wind.

It comes after MetService yesterday warned a front is "set to wreak havoc across southern and central Aotearoa on Monday".

Severe gales and a "brief" spell of heavy rain are forecast, with drivers warned to take care.

"Gales may be damaging about exposed parts of Southland, Otago and inland Canterbury this morning and afternoon.

"Driving conditions may be hazardous, and there may be damage to trees, power lines, and insecure structures," MetService said, urging Kiwis to keep up to date with the latest severe weather warnings and watches.

It comes after over 6500 lightning strikes were observed around the South Island between midnight and about 7am today.

"Thunderstorms and lightning – very, very frightening," MetService wrote on social media this morning.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Westland from 9am to 2pm today, with thunderstorms possible.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService said.

Orange strong wind warnings are in place for Marlborough north of Ward, Wellington, Wairarapa and the Tararua District from 9am to 4pm today; for Canterbury High Country and the ranges of Marlborough from 9am to 8pm today; and for Canterbury Plains, Banks Peninsula, and coastal Marlborough south of Ward from 10am to 11pm today.

Otago excluding Clutha is under an orange strong wind warning from 10am to 8pm today while Fiordland, Southland including Stewart Island, and Clutha are under the same warning from 9am to 5pm today.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

A number of severe weather watches are also in place.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Buller and for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from 9am to 2pm today.

A strong wind watch is in place for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 9am to 6pm today.

