Shorter treatment for prostate cancer available in New Zealand

49 mins ago
A doctor prescribing pharmacy to patient. (Source: Getty)

A cancer support charity says the breakthrough in treatment for prostate cancer, which reduces the need for dozens of radiotherapy doses, is a game-changer.

The trial, held in Britain, Ireland and Canada, concluded that five more powerful doses administered within a week were as effective as the existing treatment of between 20 and 40 doses.

Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand chief executive Peter Dickens said it was fantastic news.

He said the treatment was already available for some patients in New Zealand, but only through private healthcare.

"Short-course radiotherapy is now available in New Zealand, certainly in Christchurch, Tauranga and Auckland, and it is unfortunately only available in private at the moment," he said.

"We're really hopeful at the Prostate Cancer Foundation, that this is a form of treatment that can make its way into the public system and be available to all men in New Zealand who are affected by prostate cancer."

Dickens said 4000 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in New Zealand every year, and better treatment options would bring better health outcomes.

