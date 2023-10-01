Chris Hipkins tests positive for Covid-19 as voting about to begin

Prime Minister and Labour leader Chris Hipkins has tested positive for Covid-19 and has paused his in-person appearances on the campaign trail.

It comes at a critical point ahead of the election, as early voting begins tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Hipkins said the Labour leader would be isolating for five days.

"He has cold and flu symptoms that began yesterday. He will be isolating for 5 days or until he returns a negative test," they said in a media release.

"He will continue with engagements he can undertake via Zoom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Further updates on his schedule will be provided in due course."

Hipkins today shared a photo of a positive rapid antigen test on his Instagram page.

"Bugger! After a rough night I woke up this morning feeling pretty unwell and just got this test result," he wrote.

Chris Hipkins' positive Covid-19 test. (Source: Instagram)

"I’m in close contact with New Zealanders on the campaign trail and I don’t want to pass it on to anyone, so I’ll be following the guidance and isolating for a few days or until I get a negative test. I’ll try to keep up as many campaign engagements remotely as I can.

"Thanks to all of Labours great volunteers and supporters who I know will keep our campaign going in my absence. There’s a lot at stake this election, and I’ll be working doubly hard when I can get back out there to make sure Labour is re-elected."

Reacting to the news, National leader Christopher Luxon said on Twitter: "Get well soon Chris Hipkins. Will see you back on the campaign trail before too long."

ADVERTISEMENT

News of Hipkins' illness came just as keen Labour supporters were gathering to hear him speak at a West Auckland rugby club.

Some supporters expressed surprise and others gave him good wishes, while another hoped other parties would not capitalise on Hipkins being unable to campaign in person.

Earlier today, the party leader cancelled his planned trip to a church service in South Auckland as a result of illness. Labour's Carmel Sepuloni made an appearance instead.

This is the second time that Hipkins has contracted the disease.

He first tested positive in March 2022.

Another Labour MP has also tested positive for Covid-19 today. Dunedin List MP Rachel Brooking said on Twitter this morning she had also tested positive.