'Proud' Andrew Webster thanks wife, Warriors after Dally M win

A "proud" Andrew Webster has credited his team for his Dally M Coach of the Year award, adding it's only the beginning for the Warriors and the "Up the Wahs" movement.

Webster took out the top coach's honour at last night's awards ceremony ahead of Penrith's Ivan Cleary and Broncos coach Kevin Walters.

While Cleary and Walters will battle it out in this weekend's NRL Grand Final for the Provans-Summons Trophy, there weren't any objections to Webster winning the award after taking the Warriors from 15th place last year to a top four finish and preliminary final in his first season as coach.

"I never thought about it - my dreams growing up were never to hold a Dally M coach of the year trophy but I'm just glad I'm here and with the two coaches that are in the NRL Grand Final," Webster told 1News.

"I mean, what a job they've done and it's probably hard on them to miss with actually being in a grand final but I'm just glad we had a great season and I just want us to get better.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We didn't finish the way we want to and there's lots of excitement around this year."

The award means extra to Webster having won it in his first season as an NRL head coach after years as an assistant at Wests Tigers, the Eels, the Warriors and the Panthers.

Andrew Webster and Shaun Johnson share a moment after the Warriors' win over the Knights. (Source: Getty)

"I'm proud, super proud. Just so happy for the boys and grateful for everything they've done this year - the whole club," he said.

"There's so many people to thank in giving me an opportunity but I think the players are the most important thing right now and I couldn't have done it without them."

Webster won over even more fans with his acceptance speech which was full of thanks and jokes but most importantly, it opened with a thanks to his wife.

"She's been amazing. Like I said [in my speech], we moved countries, had a baby, I became a head coach, so there was a lot of pressure and a lot of things happening in a short amount of time and she just handled it in her stride and never complained once," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She allowed me to chase my dreams and I'll always be grateful for that."

Webster was one of four Warriors acknowledged in last night's ceremony with Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak all making the team of the year for their positions. Johnson was also one point shy of winning the overall Dally M Medal, pipped by Knights star Kalyn Ponga.

Addin Fonua-Blake, Shaun Johnson and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak pose at the Dally M awards. (Source: Photosport)

Webster said the trio along with the entire playing unit deserved praise for his award and their season.

"You've got to understand they're the ones taking the hits, they're the ones throwing the passes, they're the ones making the tough decisions and they're the ones in pain.

"To have so many of them nominated tonight, it's been special. I just hope we can get more rewards and we can have more of these conversations."

He also expects he'll hear more "up the Wahs" chants from fans around Aotearoa as the club look to take the next step next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everywhere I go, they just yell it out and love that - they just love their team," he said.

"It's a great movement and we've got to keep it going - I don't think any other club has that.

"Up the Wahs."