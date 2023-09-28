Humble Shaun Johnson celebrates 'special night' for Warriors

Shaun Johnson has ruled out a return to the Kiwis this year, saying his body needs a break after a resurgent NRL season that culminated in a cruel one-point loss in this year's Dally M medal voting.

Johnson was the favourite to win the top gong at last night's award ceremony but was denied it by the slimmest of margins to Knights star Kalyn Ponga.

Ponga came back from a concussion early in the season to lead Newcastle to a spot in this season's top eight with a 10-match winning streak to finish the regular season — a run Johnson said deserved recognition.

"I thought Kalyn has had a great year," Johnson said at the end of the evening.

"He was the centrepiece of the Knights going on their run and it was a really special run they went on so if there was a person that I thought was going to get it, it would have been him."

Johnson was also a keystone in the Warriors' season though, leading the team to stunning turnaround from 15th last year to a preliminary final this season.

But all the while, Johnson played down his personal performances for the praise of the team but his play still had him as the leading candidate to win the prize.

Shaun Johnson and the Warriors celebrate Johnson's try against the Bulldogs at Mt Smart. (Source: Photosport)

Despite his praises of Ponga, Johnson did admit the thought of winning the Dally M medal had started to creep into his mind as the night wore on.

"It's funny, when I got asked before the night what it would mean to me, I hadn't really put much thought into it," he said.

"And then as the night goes on and they string you along and your heart gets racing, I was like, 'man, maybe I am a genuine chance of winning it'.

"At some point in the night I started caring about it and I was like, 'far out, this is a pretty cool recognition'. Obviously, I'm gutted I didn't walk away with it because it would have been cool to have."

Johnson did however earn Dally M halfback of the year as one of four Warriors acknowledged in the evening. He was joined by prop Addin Fonua-Blake and winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in the team of the year while Andrew Webster won the Dally M Coach of the Year.

"It's a special night for the club," Johnson added.

Andrew Webster speaks at the Dally M Awards. (Source: Photosport)

"I thought Wayde [Egan] was unlucky, I thought Tohu [Harris] was unlucky, I thought Charnze [Nicoll-Klokstad] was unlucky not to even be here with us.

"But we have got a group of players that can take this club forward and that's what it's going to take for us to go to that next step next year."

With that in mind, Johnson also confirmed he won't take part in international duties this year despite a recall to the Kiwis clearly on the table.

Johnson was omitted from last year's 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup in England and despite wanting to continue representing his country, he also needs to listen to his body.

The 33-year-old missed two NRL games late in the season due to a calf injury and despite making a successful return against the Knights in the NRL Finals and then playing the preliminary final against the Broncos, it will still strapped up with medical staff limiting his trainings.

"I'm going to take a bit of time off... the Kiwis are going to be fine. It's not a world cup this year, but where I'm at, I really do feel like I need a break.

"I never turn down playing for my country and I think a lot of people who know me know that so this was a very hard decision but one that I'm very comfortable with.

"I'm just going to enjoy some time with the family."