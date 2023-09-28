League
AAP

Shaun Johnson misses out on Dally M Medal by 1 point

19 mins ago
Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson salutes the Mt Smart crowd after his side's big victory over Newcastle.

Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson salutes the Mt Smart crowd after his side's big victory over Newcastle. (Source: Photosport)

Kalyn Ponga's late-season form has helped the Newcastle skipper claim a shock Dally M Medal, pipping heavy favourite Shaun Johnson to snatch the NRL's top individual gong.

Johnson was widely tipped to take home the award after steering the Warriors into the top four in their first year back in New Zealand since 2019.

But fullback Ponga, who was part of a Newcastle side that locked in a finals spot with nine straight wins, pipped Johnson at the post at Royal Randwick on Wednesday night.

Ponga's victory came despite the 25-year-old missing six weeks in the early part of the season to seek treatment in Canada for repeated concussions.

The Newcastle skipper did not enter the top 10 in voting until after round 22 and only snatched the lead in the penultimate round of the regular season.

Both he and Johnson rested in the final week of the season.

North Queensland's Scott Drinkwater polled third but was ruled ineligble due to suspension.

There was some solace for the Warriors with Andrew Webster named coach of the year after an impressive maiden campaign.

NRL grand finalists Brisbane had four players in the NRL team of the year, while their opponents Penrith had to make do with just two spots.

Electrifying Newcastle fullback Tamika Upton was awarded the NRLW Dally M Medal after helping the Knights into a second-straight grand final.

Rising Cronulla star Annessa Biddle was named winner of the Dally M NRLW rookie of the year, while Gold Coast mentor Karyn Murphy was hailed as the best coach in the women's game after guiding the Titans into their maiden grand final.

DALLY M HONOUR ROLL

MEN

Player of the year: Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle)

Rookie: Sunia Turuva (Penrith)

Captain: Adam Reynolds (Brisbane)

Coach: Andrew Webster (Warriors)

NRL team of the year: Kalyn Ponga, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Herbie Farnworth, Stephen Crichton, Jamayne Isaako, Ezra Mam, Shaun Johnson, Payne Haas, Harry Grant, Addin Fonua-Blake, Liam Martin, David Fifita, Patrick Carrigan.

WOMEN

Player of the year: Tamika Upton (Newcastle)

Rookie: Annessa Biddle (Cronulla)

Captain: Simaima Taufa (Canberra)

Coach: Karyn Murphy (Gold Coast)

NRLW team of the year: Tamika Upton, Jakiya Whitfield, Isabelle Kelly, Mele Hufanga, Julia Robinson, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Shannon Mato, Destiny Brill, Sarah Togatuki, Yasmin Clydsdale, Olivia Kernick, Simaima Taufa.

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

NRL says Bunker ruling on forward passes 'probably not possible'

NRL says Bunker ruling on forward passes 'probably not possible'

NRL head of football Graham Annesley spoke on the matter after a "clanger" from Reece Walsh was missed against the Warriors in the build-up to a try.

Tue, Sep 26

Warriors won't blame Walsh forward pass for loss

Warriors won't blame Walsh forward pass for loss

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has refused to blame a blatant Reece Walsh forward pass for his side's 42-12 NRL preliminary-final exit.

Sun, Sep 24

Watch: NRL ref misses blatant forward pass in try against Warriors

Watch: NRL ref misses blatant forward pass in try against Warriors

Sun, Sep 24

Wahs downed: Warriors' fairytale season ended by blitzing Broncos

Wahs downed: Warriors' fairytale season ended by blitzing Broncos

Sat, Sep 23

Broncos reveal plan to shut down Warriors, Shaun Johnson

Broncos reveal plan to shut down Warriors, Shaun Johnson

Sat, Sep 23

Scotty Stevenson's must-watch sports events this weekend

Scotty Stevenson's must-watch sports events this weekend

Fri, Sep 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

19 mins ago

Shaun Johnson misses out on Dally M Medal by 1 point

Shaun Johnson misses out on Dally M Medal by 1 point

10:14pm

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

9:40pm

Qatar Airways say invasive gynecological exams won't be repeated

Qatar Airways say invasive gynecological exams won't be repeated

9:17pm

Physical Silver Ferns bounce back with big win over England

Physical Silver Ferns bounce back with big win over England

9:13pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

2:25

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Auckland pop-rock band The Beths say New Zealand will always be home, despite their growing US fanbase.

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

8:30pm

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm