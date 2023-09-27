New Zealand
1News

Video: Oil seeps into water off Banks Peninsula after vessel runs aground

By Digby Werthmuller, 1News Reporter
9:59am
The Austro Carina after it ran aground at Red Bluff, Banks Peninsula.

The Austro Carina after it ran aground at Red Bluff, Banks Peninsula. (Source: Environment Canterbury)

Bad weather continues to hamper efforts to contain and remove any fuel from an oil spill off the coast of Banks Peninsula near Christchurch.

Austro Carina, a 25-metre vessel owned and operated by Lyttleton-based Pegasus Fishing Limited, ran aground off the south-eastern coast near Shell Bay on Sunday night.

All four crew members were winched to safety by helicopter.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) issued a protection order on Monday relating to the wreckage, as well as all equipment and personal effects on board, while an investigation into the circumstances and cause of the incident is carried out.

Yesterday's aerial assessments of the wreck showed very little oil on the water.

Environment Canterbury (ECAN) regional on-scene commander Emma Parr told 1News early estimates suggest there "could be around 500 litres" of diesel and hydraulic oil in the water, "however it's really unknown how much has been lost in the vessel already".

She said the "sea state and swells remain really high and they're increasing over the coming days", which is expected to "hamper many of our response options available".

"If we had a favourable weather window, we may be able to remove fuel from the vessel if it was safe to do so. So far we have not had those conditions."

In a statement earlier this morning, ECAN told 1News, "We are surveying by drone daily to assess the vessel stability, release of fuel and oil, and any impacts on the environment and wildlife."

The fishing vessel, which was aground at Red Bluff, had about 10,000 litres of diesel and 400 litres of hydraulic oil on board.

"There is still some debris in the surrounding water around the south coast of Banks Peninsula, particularly around the Shell Bay area. We are asking boat owners to avoid the area."

The wreckage of the ship is located near Shell Bay which is home to a number of endangered wildlife, including the yellow-eyed penguin, the white-flippered penguin, little blue penguins, and spotted shag.

Parr said there is "some indication that some seals may have been slightly oiled, but that information hasn't been completely confirmed with the Department of Conservation partners".

Anyone who sees oiled wildlife or debris have been advised to call 0800 765 588.

