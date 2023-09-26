Environment
Investigation launched after vessel runs aground off Banks Peninsula

12:31pm
The Austro Carina run aground off Red Bay, Banks Peninsula.

The Austro Carina run aground off Red Bay, Banks Peninsula. (Source: Department of Conservation)

An investigation has been launched following the grounding of a fishing vessel which led to an oil spill off Banks Peninsula.

The Austro Carina had been fishing close to shore off Red Bay when it ran aground on Sunday night.

All four crew members were winched to safety by helicopter.

The vessel was carrying around 10,000 litres of diesel and 400 litres of hydraulic oil on board at the time of the incident, leading to an oil spill.

It’s unknown how much of the oil had entered the water and surrounding bays when it was grounded.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) yesterday issued a protection order relating to the wreckage, as well as all equipment and personal effects on board, while an investigation into the circumstances and cause of the incident is carried out.

"To preserve and protect the Evidence, the Commission prohibits any person from entering and accessing the wreckage of the vessel and any of the Evidence," TAIC manager surface investigations, Louise Cook, wrote in issuing the order.

"This Order does not apply to the owner / operator or Maritime New Zealand if taking action necessary to ensure the safety of the vessel, environment and/or persons on board."

The order will apply from September 25 "until revoked in writing".

It is an offence to not comply with the order, TAIC said.

