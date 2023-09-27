New Zealand
Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

6:19pm
Mongrel Mob (file photo).

A Hawke's Bay father and son, who are both members of the Mongrel Mob, have been forced to forfeit $140,000 in assets.

Shayne and Teina Teddy were ordered by Justice Churchman in the Napier High Court after an investigation by the Police Asset Recovery Unit.

On May 22, 2020, a home shared by the pair was searched by police. Inside were eight shotgun shells, ecstasy, cannabis and $35,000 in cash.

On July 24, 2020, further addresses in Napier were searched.

At a Marewa address, police seized three rifles, ammunition, cannabis, ecstasy and a safe which contained two pistols and $70,000 cash.

At a second address in Onekawa, police found $15,000 in cash, 230g of methamphetamine, a shotgun, $3,000 cash and cannabis.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit restrained a Harley Davidson motorcycle and Ford Ranger as well.

The Ford Ranger was located by police hidden behind an address in Hastings in December 2021.

Police determined the assets were collected illegally under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act (The CPRA).

"The CPRA allows Police to target serious and organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sam Buckley said.

“This forfeiture shows that Police will continue to chase criminals and their assets, even when they go to great lengths to keep these assets hidden to avoid them being seized.”

Shayne Teddy was sentenced to five years imprisonment and Teina Teddy was ordered to five months community detention.

Police say they “continue… to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their wealth earnt from criminal activity”.

