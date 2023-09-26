New Zealand
Second arrest after string of armed robberies at Akl sports bars

12:25pm

A second person has been arrested after three aggravated robberies at bars in Point Chevalier and Mount Albert earlier this month.

Police said a 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply of methamphetamine, and possession for supply of cannabis.

Detective Ash Matthews said police executed an arrest warrant at a Mount Wellington address this morning.

"One person was arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery at the Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Road, Mount Albert on 14 September.

"An imitation firearm was also located at the address."

The man will appear in Auckland District Court today.

At around 12.57am on Friday, September 15, police were called to a bar on Great North Rd, Point Chevalier, after multiple offenders armed with hammers and a firearm entered the premises.

Police believe the same group are responsible for the aggravated robbery at the Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Rd around 2.20am on Thursday, September 14.

A member of the Crips gang was arrested last week in relation to the robbery at Wapiti Sports Bar on September 16.

Police are still hunting for a silver 2005 Toyota Mark X — registration HTU397 — believed to be involved in the same robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

