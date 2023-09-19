Crips gang member arrested after armed Auckland bar robbery

A member of the Crips gang has been arrested following a string of armed robberies of Auckland bars.

Three sports bars in Point Chevalier and Mount Albert were robbed last week. Police have now charged a man, 26, with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested in Manurewa.

"One person, who is a Crips gang member, was arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery at the Wapiti Sports Bar on Carrington Road, Point Chevalier, on 16 September," Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.

"A 23-year-old associate located at the address was also arrested on an unrelated matter."

A shotgun was found at the property and the arrest came in part because of information received from the public.

The 26-year-old will appear in court today.

Police are still hunting for a silver 2005 Toyota Mark X — registration HTU397 — believed to be involved in the Wapiti Sports Bar robbery around 2am on Saturday.

"It has distinctive damage to the rear left door and we are seeking the public's assistance in locating this vehicle."

In that robbery, four masked offenders armed with hammers and guns allegedly entered the bar, threatened staff and took cash.

Police believe the group were behind a robbery on Great South Rd, Point Chevalier, early on Friday, in which a gun was fired into a TV, and a robbery at the Mt Albert Sports Bar on New North Rd early on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents are urged to contact police by calling 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.