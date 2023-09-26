Injured crash victims assault emergency services aiding them

Five people have been injured, two seriously, in a single-car crash near Hastings this afternoon where emergency services were assaulted by the victims.

Police said the crash on Ormond Rd was reported around 3.35pm.

Two people suffered serious injuries and one suffered moderate injuries.

Police said the occupants were lucky to escape with their lives and several factors known to contribute to fatal crashes were involved, including speed, alcohol and seatbelts not being worn.

“From what we know so far, we can advise the car was travelling at high speed prior to the crash," acting senior sergeant Darren Pritchard said.

"The driver lost control and the car rolled several times.

“At least one of the passengers was ejected from the car in the crash.”

The occupants were all aged between 14 and 27.

St John said all five people had been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

“I’m also incredibly disappointed that those involved in the crash assaulted police and ambulance staff who responded to the crash and were trying to help them,” Pritchard said.

“There is absolutely no excuse for such behaviour.”