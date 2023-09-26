Dame Sophie Pascoe announces she's pregnant with first child

Kiwi para swimming legend Dame Sophie Pascoe has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 11-time Paralympic gold medallist posted on Instagram that she and husband Rob Samson were expecting to welcome their first child next year.

"Rob and I are very excited to share that we have a Baby Samson on board who is well and truly kicking away, and planning to dive into this world early 2024!" Pascoe wrote.

It's been a whirlwind last couple of years for Pascoe, who competed and won gold in her final Paralympics and Commonwealth Games in 2021 and 2022, received her damehood last year, and became engaged and then married to Samson.