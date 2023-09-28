NZ paralympian Nicole Murray, volunteer scoop awards

New Zealand paralympian Nicole Murray and para volunteer Rebecca Foulsham have both won major accolades at the 2023 PARA SPORT Awards.

Waikato-based Para cyclist Murray won Best Female Summer Athlete at the inaugural event, held in Bahrain, which celebrated those whose efforts have contributed to strengthening the impact of Para sports worldwide.

Speaking to Breakfast from Bahrain, Murray said the accolade was "pretty incredible".

"I can't believe I'm here. It's such a cool opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the year that's been. It's so exciting," she said.

"It's such a surreal experience. People have been amazing, and it's such a cool award ceremony to be a part of."

Murray had an incredible 2022 season, winning two world championship titles and becoming the top-ranked female C5 Para cyclist in the world.

"I struggle to understand the gravity of it sometimes. To have it recognised really helps send it home that it was a big year, and it's worth celebrating. I'm grateful to be here, and grateful for all the people who helped me get this far," she added.

Kiwi Rebecca ‘Becs’ Foulsham won the Citi Volunteer of the Year Award in the global PARA SPORT Awards.

Foulsham is a Para sport classifier, a trained professional who assesses disabled athletes to determine their eligibility and which sport class they will compete in. In 2022, she was appointed Head of Classification globally for World Para Athletics.

She has been involved in Para sport for over two decades.

"I love sport," she said. "I like using my skills and my knowledge - using all of my experience and taking the experiences I've learned from coaches and athletes. Helping athletes who are competing now and giving them opportunities to compete and to show their stuff on the world stage. That's why I do it."

Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke said he was "thrilled" with Murray and Foulsham's wins.

“Nicole is a phenomenally talented athlete, and thoroughly deserving of this global award. From a wider perspective, I am thrilled about the impact this will have," he said.

"The power of performances like Nicole’s transform lives. They inspire people to get involved in Para sport, whether that’s as a fan, as a volunteer, as a commercial partner, or as a competitor."

He also praised Foulsham for her work as a Para sport volunteer.

“Without the expertise of classifiers, no Para athlete would be able to compete. Classification is integral to Para sport as it provides a structure for fair and equitable competition," he said.

"Classifiers give their time as volunteers, and Rebecca has given a huge amount of her time and knowledge over the past 25 years. She’s a real behind-the-scenes hero. I’d guess that hundreds if not thousands of Para athletes have Rebecca to thank in some way.”