Cook Strait ferry cancellations amid wild winds

Strong winds across today and tomorrow are set to cancel a number of ferry sailings across the Cook Strait.

It comes in the first week of the school holidays.

Bluebridge has so far cancelled 10 services between the North and South Islands.

From Wellington to Picton, it's called off the 8.15am sailing today; the 1.30pm sailing today; the 8.30pm sailing today; the 2am sailing tomorrow; and the 8.15am sailing tomorrow.

From Picton to Wellington, it's called off the 7.45am sailing today; the 2pm sailing today; the 7.15pm sailing today; the 2.30am sailing tomorrow; and the 7.45am sailing tomorrow.

Interislander has so far not pulled the plug on any trips — but it warns that could change.

"Weather conditions in the Cook Strait from Tuesday morning (26 September) through to Wednesday evening (27 September) are forecast to deteriorate, with heavy seas expected," a statement on the company's website said.

"This may result in delays or cancellations. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update this service alert, and advise customers directly, if sailings are impacted during this time."

It comes as MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings.

Coastal Marlborough north of Clarence, the Marlborough Sounds and Wellington are under an orange strong wind warning from 3am today to 4am tomorrow, with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast in exposed places.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Kapiti south of Ōtaki and Wairarapa south of Carterton are under a strong wind watch from 6am today to 5am tomorrow.

"Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case changes are made to these watches and warnings, or new areas are added."

A number of heavy rain warnings and watches were in place overnight but they have largely been lifted by this morning.

The exception is in Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington, which is under a heavy rain watch until 5pm today.

Power outage warning

The forecast has led to a warning from Wellington Electricity.

"The wild weather of a week ago caused damage to network and customer assets across the network, but in some cases not enough to cause power outages at the time," the provider said.

"The subsequent heavy rain this last weekend resulted in some of those assets suffering further damage, resulting in a number of outages for individual customer properties. The strong winds and rain forecast over the next 24hrs may have a similar impact."

Residents were urged to secure trampolines and outdoor objects which could potentially blow away and cause damage.

"Expect power outages from the likes of falling tree branches and other debris."