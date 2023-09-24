Politics
1News

Labour promises another 6000 public homes if re-elected

2:35pm

Labour has promised it will deliver another 6000 public homes in the next four years if it's re-elected next month.

The party's housing spokesperson Megan Woods described the pledge as "supercharging" existing plans.

"In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4000 transitional homes," Woods said.

"We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6000 public homes by 2027.

"Our government is proudly responsible for having delivered one in six public homes within New Zealand’s entire public housing stock – and we’ll keep going, building significantly more supply into our housing market."

She used the pledge to attack her opponents' record of delivering houses.

Woods said: “After rebuilding a decimated public housing sector, and working closely with Community Housing Providers, Labour is delivering more public homes per year since the Nash Government of the 1950s.

Chris Hipkins speaks to media in September 2023.

Chris Hipkins speaks to media in September 2023. (Source: 1News)

She claimed: "If National built public homes at the rate we are, there would practically be no public housing waiting list.

"National wants to turn off the public housing tap yet again, with no further commitment for public housing beyond 2025. It’s yet another example of how National cuts investment in public assets like housing, hospitals and schools."

Labour itself faced an embarrassing faux pas over housing after it was first elected in 2017 when the party's flagship housing promise — to deliver over 100,000 KiwiBuild homes — faltered amid significant delivery issues.

