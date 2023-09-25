New Zealand
Broken glass left scattered in Queen St shoe store ram-raid

10:45am
The scene of the burglary this morning.

The scene of the burglary this morning. (Source: 1News)

Police are searching for four people after a shoe store on Auckland's Queen St was ram-raided early this morning.

Footage from the scene shows broken glass scattered across the floor at a Foot Locker store. The entry has been boarded up.

Police were alerted to the incident about 3am this morning, a spokesperson said.

The scene of the early morning ram-raid.

The scene of the early morning ram-raid. (Source: 1News)

"It is understood a vehicle was used to gain entry. A group of four offenders have taken property before fleeing.

"The vehicle used to gain entry was left at the scene," the spokesperson added.

Another vehicle used by the offenders was found in Panmure later this morning.

"It has since been towed and will undergo a forensic examination."

A police officer at the scene.

A police officer at the scene. (Source: 1News)

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

