New Zealand
Woman charged with murder after man's sudden death in Upper Hutt

10:58am
Emergency services at the scene on Akatarawa Rd.

Emergency services at the scene on Akatarawa Rd. (Source: 1News)

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found seriously injured at a home in Wellington yesterday.

Police say they were called to the scene on Akatarawa Rd, in Upper Hutt, around 2.20pm, where an injured person "deteriorated at the scene and died".

One person found at the address was assisting police with their inquiries as they worked to determine the circumstances of the death.

1News understands the man and woman knew each other.

The 39-year-old woman is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Nobody else is being sought in relation to the incident.

