New Zealand
1News

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

4:45pm
Emergency services at the scene on Akatarawa Rd.

Emergency services at the scene on Akatarawa Rd. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating following the sudden death of a person found seriously injured at a home in Wellington this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Akatarawa Rd, in Upper Hutt, around 2.20pm, where an injured person "deteriorated at the scene and died".

One person found at the address is assisting police with their inquiries as they determine the circumstances of the death.

A scene guard is being put in place.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

The first day of the school holidays is set to be an indoor day for many.

26 mins ago

Capital GPs told to stop referring women to specialists unless urgent

Capital GPs told to stop referring women to specialists unless urgent

Specialists and family doctors say this is becoming common practice across many departments as hospital services nationwide become increasingly overwhelmed.

11:59am

67yo charged with manslaughter over fatal Canterbury crash

67yo charged with manslaughter over fatal Canterbury crash

6:52pm

Christchurch's Mama Hooch drink spike rapists file appeal

Christchurch's Mama Hooch drink spike rapists file appeal

Thu, Sep 21

Oranga Tamariki refers 28 complaints over staff conduct to police

Oranga Tamariki refers 28 complaints over staff conduct to police

Thu, Sep 21

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

Thu, Sep 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

'We let you down' - Qantas boss apologises for airline's issues

'We let you down' - Qantas boss apologises for airline's issues

26 mins ago

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

42 mins ago

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

56 mins ago

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

4:45pm

BREAKING

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

4:31pm

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

The singer blushed as she paid tribute to his bedroom skills during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

56 mins ago

Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

The woman says that the alleged incident happened in 2008, when she was working for a media company in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

3:42pm

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

2:32pm

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

8:47am

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

5:00am