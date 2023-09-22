Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

Police are investigating following the sudden death of a person found seriously injured at a home in Wellington this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Akatarawa Rd, in Upper Hutt, around 2.20pm, where an injured person "deteriorated at the scene and died".

One person found at the address is assisting police with their inquiries as they determine the circumstances of the death.

A scene guard is being put in place.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate.