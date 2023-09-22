Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

The large front currently slamming the South Island with rain is set to soak the North Island over the weekend.

It comes as the school holidays begin tomorrow.

"All of the North Island can expect a wet weekend, with significant rain expected for many areas," MetService wrote on social media.

"As the rain moves to the North Island, the impacts we have seen already will move with it."

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland from 9pm tomorrow to midnight Sunday; Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, Whanganui, and Taupo west and south of the Lake from noon tomorrow to 9am Sunday; and Taranaki from 6am tomorrow to 5am Sunday.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for the Tararua Range from 6am to 6pm tomorrow; and Wellington, Kapiti Coast, and Wairarapa about and south of Featherston excluding the Tararua Range from 4am to 10am tomorrow.

NIWA Weather posted an animation of the forecast on X (formerly Twitter).

"On Saturday, a tropical moisture plume will move into the North Island," the post said.

"This will bring locally heavy rainfall to several regions, especially in the afternoon [and] night."

In another post, the agency said the result would be scattered downpours.

"We're predicting a day of widespread indoor activities... apologies on behalf of Mother Nature!"

It comes as parts of the South Island have struggled with serious heavy rain yesterday and today.

A state of emergency has been declared in Queenstown and a regional state of emergency remains in place for Southland.