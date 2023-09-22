New Zealand
1News

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

27 mins ago
It will be a wet weekend for much of the North Island.

It will be a wet weekend for much of the North Island. (Source: NIWA)

The large front currently slamming the South Island with rain is set to soak the North Island over the weekend.

It comes as the school holidays begin tomorrow.

"All of the North Island can expect a wet weekend, with significant rain expected for many areas," MetService wrote on social media.

"As the rain moves to the North Island, the impacts we have seen already will move with it."

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland from 9pm tomorrow to midnight Sunday; Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, Whanganui, and Taupo west and south of the Lake from noon tomorrow to 9am Sunday; and Taranaki from 6am tomorrow to 5am Sunday.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for the Tararua Range from 6am to 6pm tomorrow; and Wellington, Kapiti Coast, and Wairarapa about and south of Featherston excluding the Tararua Range from 4am to 10am tomorrow.

NIWA Weather posted an animation of the forecast on X (formerly Twitter).

"On Saturday, a tropical moisture plume will move into the North Island," the post said.

"This will bring locally heavy rainfall to several regions, especially in the afternoon [and] night."

In another post, the agency said the result would be scattered downpours.

"We're predicting a day of widespread indoor activities... apologies on behalf of Mother Nature!"

It comes as parts of the South Island have struggled with serious heavy rain yesterday and today.

A state of emergency has been declared in Queenstown and a regional state of emergency remains in place for Southland.

New ZealandWeather NewsNorthlandWellingtonHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

The person was found seriously injured at a home on Akatarawa Rd around 2.20pm.

4:45pm

Capital GPs told to stop referring women to specialists unless urgent

Capital GPs told to stop referring women to specialists unless urgent

Specialists and family doctors say this is becoming common practice across many departments as hospital services nationwide become increasingly overwhelmed.

11:59am

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

Driver dies after crashing into stationary truck in Tūrangi

7:44am

'Record-smashing' September heat recorded in Hawke's Bay

'Record-smashing' September heat recorded in Hawke's Bay

Thu, Sep 21

Coromandel gang violence during weekend a 'one off', councillor says

Coromandel gang violence during weekend a 'one off', councillor says

Wed, Sep 20

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Wed, Sep 20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

'We let you down' - Qantas boss apologises for airline's issues

'We let you down' - Qantas boss apologises for airline's issues

27 mins ago

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

43 mins ago

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

58 mins ago

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

4:45pm

BREAKING

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

Police investigating sudden death in Upper Hutt

4:31pm

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

Hipkins defends Labour's handling of Halbert concerns

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

The singer blushed as she paid tribute to his bedroom skills during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

58 mins ago

Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

Russell Brand faces new allegation he exposed himself to woman

The woman says that the alleged incident happened in 2008, when she was working for a media company in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

3:42pm

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off stage

2:32pm

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

8:47am

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

5:00am