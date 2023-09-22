New Zealand
Photos: Roads swamped, debris on streets after South Island flooding

10:59am
Waiau river mouth reaching a Tuatapere resident's house.

Waiau river mouth reaching a Tuatapere resident's house. (Source: Supplied)

Wild weather which lashed parts of the South Island yesterday has led to flooding and slips, with people waking today to swollen waterways, roads underwater and debris-filled streets.

States of emergency have been declared in Gore, Southland and Queenstown, with some people starting to clean-up.

More than 100 people evacuated their homes overnight in Queenstown, with a temporary evacuation centre set up at St Peter's Church.

The town centre is open but caution is urged.

Southland MP Joseph Mooney said although part of the hill near the gondolas had come down, damage was "thankfully" limited.

However, the cemetery had "reasonably significant damage".

"A bit of a clean-up job to be done here," he remarked of part of the city centre, which has streets covered in mud.

Given more rain was on the way, he said there would be a "watching brief" on the hill.

Road flooding in Gore.

Road flooding in Gore. (Source: Gore Distric Council. )

Meanwhile, a number of schools and roads remain closed in both Gore and Queenstown, with locals asked to avoid travelling if they can.

Tuatapere's water plant is back in operation via a generator.

"The plant still has significant damage but it is up and running," the Southland District Council said.

"To date, the water is safe but please continue to boil your water until further notification."

Flooding in Queenstown as rain lashes the South Island.

Flooding in Queenstown as rain lashes the South Island. (Source: Queenstown Lakes Distric Council)

In Gore, authorities are keeping an eye on river levels, mayor Ben Bell said.

Wild weather pummelled the South Island, with a front carrying heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms.

Wild weather pummelled the South Island, with a front carrying heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms. (Source: 1News)

Garston resident Jon Mitchell, who owns a property overlooking the Mataura River, told 1News everyone is feeling "pretty fortunate" following the storm, as things could have been "a lot worse".

He described the area as being covered in silt, with debris on the road.

Flooded landscape just north of Athol in Otago.

Flooded landscape just north of Athol in Otago. (Source: Maurice King)

"It's very dirty. There's clearly a lot of erosion happening in places with silt moving down the stream and settling elsewhere," he said.

"There's a lot of logs that have been picked up then left in places, including on the road, which is causing problems.

"The river's now subsiding steadily, and the surface flooding's going down as well."

The flooded landscape in Athol, near Queenstown.

The flooded landscape in Athol, near Queenstown. (Source: Maurice King)

A flooded road near Athol.

A flooded road near Athol. (Source: Maurice King)

