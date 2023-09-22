Queenstown declares state of emergency as rain lashes South Island

A state of emergency has been declared in Queenstown, with more than 100 households evacuated overnight due to fears over slips and flooding.

It comes as heavy rain lashed much of the South Island yesterday.

Mayor Glyn Lewers said the rain is an "active and evolving" situation.

"We have been working with emergency management throughout the night to assess the full extent of the situation in the current conditions.

More than 100 people have been evacuated as heavy rain lashes Queenstown. (Source: 1News)

"Several flooding and debris events have been identified, and we're continuing to contact affected people, including evacuating over 100 people," he said.

"A temporary evacuation centre has been set up at St Peter's Church to manage evacuees who have not been able to relocate.

"Please avoid travel through or around the town centre. If travel is essential, then please take extreme care."

Flooding in Queenstown as rain lashes the South Island. (Source: Queenstown Lakes Distric Council)

Sixty-eight people have been evacuated from the Brecon St area, and 41 have been evacuated from the Reavers Lane area.

"If you've been affected by evacuations, please do not return to your property until you have been advised it is safe to do so," the council said in a statement.

A regional state of emergency remains in place for Southland after downpours caused flooding and slips yesterday.

Rain radar over lower south on Thursday 21/09. (Source: MetService.)

Basements are having water pumped out of them, and a number of schools and roads remain closed today after surface flooding blanketed much of the region.

"A number of schools and kindergartens throughout Southland are likely to be closed tomorrow [Friday] due to the flooding event," Emergency Management Southland warned on Facebook.

Debris from flooding in Queenstown (Source: 1News)

"Please check your school or kindergarten’s Facebook page and listen to your local radio stations for updates."

Tuatapere is currently out of water due to the water treatment being shut down. Officials are advising locals to boil water until tanks arrive later this morning.

Gore, which was one of the first regions to declare a state of emergency, is currently focusing on monitoring the river and pumping people's basements.

SH1 between Matura and Gore was closed amid the torrential rain. (Source: Gore District Council / Facebook)

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, mayor Ben Bell said the rain is now starting to slow down.

"There is a tiny bit of drizzle but nowhere as much rain as yesterday.

"Today, we're keeping an eye on the river levels. The main river, the Mataura, hasn't peaked yet.

"They shouldn't peak until 7pm tonight."

He added "nothing mission critical" at the moment.

road flooding in Gore. (Source: Gore Distric Council. )

"Our major concern for today is just travelling around," Gore's Civil Defence controller Simon Mapp said.

"We'd ask people not to travel around. There's a lot of surface water still out there."

Flooding in Gore following yesterday's heavy rain. (Source: Gore District Council. )

He is advising people to "hop onto the NZTA website and see which roads are closed and which ones are open".

Currently, SH1 between Gore and Mataura remains closed with a detour in place via SH96, Waimumu Rd and Charlton Rd.