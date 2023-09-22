New Zealand
Person dead after 3-vehicle crash in Waikato

40 mins ago
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision in Waikato earlier today.

Police were alerted to the crash on Paeroa Kopu Rd (SH26) at Komata about 3.32pm.

"Police can now confirm one person has died," a spokesperson said in a statement this evening.

"Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area as diversions are in place."

A St John spokesperson said earlier that three ambulances and a helicopter responded to the scene of the crash.

"Our ambulance crews have treated two patients, one in a minor condition and the other in a moderate condition.

"The patient in moderate condition [was] airlifted to Waikato Hospital."

