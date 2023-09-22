Parking charges would ‘kill’ Mount Maunganui, residents warn

Locals are fired up over the possibility of paid parking in downtown Mount Maunganui, with one saying it’s a “ridiculous" idea.

Parking charges could be introduced in the retail area of Maunganui Rd and along the beachfronts as part of the Mount Maunganui Parking Strategy.

Mount business owners have said they’re against “blanket paid parking” for the retail area.

Tauranga City Council will consult on the plan later in the year. Council parking strategy manager Reece Wilkinson said they’d like to have it in place before the 2024 tourist season.

Charges and time limits haven’t been specified. Reece told the commissioners it is something they would talk to the community about as part of the engagement, during a meeting last week.

“It’s the start of the discussion with coming up for a fix for some of the issues that we face in the area.”

Reece’s report to council said a draft parking plan for Mount Maunganui was commissioned in late 2022.

“The plan seeks to provide better parking turnover to better cater for business needs, worker parking and to reduce the amount of traffic circling the area to locate a carpark in the peak times.”

Under the plan, Mount Maunganui from Sutherland Ave to Adams Ave at the base of Mauao, is split into four zones: Beachfront, Town Centre, High Density Residential and Suburban Residential.

There are 2600 parking spaces in the area with 83% of these having no time limits. The main street has a 60-minute parking limit and nearby areas have two-hour limits.

One option was paid parking in the retail area year-round, with parking charges at the beachfront for summer.

If parking charges similar to Tauranga were introduced – at $2 per hour for the first two hours then $5 per hour after that – council could expect $1.8m in revenue, or $1.5m after operating costs were covered, the report said.

Local Democracy Reporting headed to the Mount’s main street to ask people their thoughts on paid parking in the popular seaside suburb.

“I think it’s ridiculous. Tauranga City Council seems like all they want to do is kill the Mount. They already have [parking] time limits, just hire somebody … to walk the streets and monitor the parking. They have the right to issue parking tickets. Do it,” Jay Thomas of Mount Maunganui said.

“It’s hard enough finding a park in the Mount over summertime.” She travels to the Mount weekly and said she would come less frequently if she had to pay for parking. “If it was in town I wouldn’t mind it as much as paid parking on the beach. I would potentially come, but I wouldn’t browse I’d clock watch while I was here,” added Jessica Rowe of Matua.

“I’d probably hate it, to be honest,” Vance Woodcraft of Gate Pā said.

Woodcraft said he comes to the Mount for work but not for recreation because it’s “too busy”.

“[Paid parking] would be all the more reason to just stay at home.”

Harshmeen Kaur, of Hamilton, said, “If they're just charging you, that’s wrong”.

“Maybe charge some people who are from overseas. We have a lot of tourism, so why not charge them?”

Melita Batten, from Bayfair, said she didn't “think anyone would like that, because it’s annoying in Tauranga”.

“I’ve only been there a few times, but it is so frustrating. It’s been so good in our community that we haven’t had that.”

By Alisha Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.