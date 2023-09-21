Business
1News

Slight growth in NZ economy, GDP up 0.9%

10:50am

(Source: 1News)

New Zealand's economy increased slightly in the last quarter, with figures from Stats NZ revealing it grew 0.9%.

"Business services was the biggest driver of economic growth this quarter, largely due to computer system design," economic and environmental insights general manager Jason Attewell said.

Other industries to contribute to growth were public administration, safety, and defense; rental, hiring, and real estate services; and electricity, gas, water, and waste.

Manufacturing activity increased this quarter after five consecutive quarters of decline.

“Following the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, both education and transport, postal, and warehousing grew this quarter after a decline in the March quarter. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing, which was also impacted by extreme weather events, fell in both the March and June quarters,” Attewell said.

June's GDP announcement for the January-March quarter saw New Zealand fall into a technical recession, with a 0.1% GDP fall signalling two consecutive quarters of decline, following the December quarter's 0.6% fall in GDP.

However, Stats NZ has since revised the last quarter's GDP to 0%, meaning the economy wasn't in recession.

“The New Zealand economy is doing better than expected,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“It’s continuing to grow, with the latest figures showing no recession in New Zealand earlier this year and that the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter.

“The economy expanded 0.9 percent in the June quarter. That’s double economists’ median forecasts of 0.4 percent and ahead of the Treasury’s forecast of 0.6 percent in the Pre-Election Fiscal and Economic Update."

Experts had tipped a small bounce in New Zealand's economic activity in the second quarter of 2023, with ANZ tipping expansion of 0.4%, the Reserve Bank 0.5%, and Kiwibank forecasting 0.6%.

Those predictions were based on a surge in migration, with NZ catching up for lost time during the closed borders of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stats NZ also said annual growth was 3.2%.

ACT's David Seymour said: "New Zealand might technically be out of recession, but the reality is the next few years will be grim thanks to Labour’s appalling economic mismanagement.”

“Politicians need to be honest with New Zealanders and offer realistic policies that will revitalise our economy, not more of the same."

New ZealandEconomyBusinessCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

With rents on the rise thanks to high demand and low supply, many renters are feeling it hit their pockets.

38 mins ago

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

The Minister of Finance is responding to the latest figures which show GDP increased 0.9%.

46 mins ago

Leaders' Debate: Luxon, Hipkins agree more houses need to be built

Leaders' Debate: Luxon, Hipkins agree more houses need to be built

Tue, Sep 19

2:15

Hipkins, Luxon clash on economic plans head-to-head in debate

Hipkins, Luxon clash on economic plans head-to-head in debate

Tue, Sep 19

6:17

Petrol prices: 91 could rise further by Christmas

Petrol prices: 91 could rise further by Christmas

Tue, Sep 19

Labour pledge to raise wages, Greens promise more leave

Labour pledge to raise wages, Greens promise more leave

Sat, Sep 16

3:47

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

28 mins ago

Election live: 'This is a Govt that cannot deliver a pizza' - Luxon

5:27

Election live: 'This is a Govt that cannot deliver a pizza' - Luxon

38 mins ago

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

Trade Me Property reveals the most expensive places to rent in

46 mins ago

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

Full video: Grant Robertson speaks about GDP figures

10:50am

BREAKING

Slight growth in NZ economy, GDP up 0.9%

Slight growth in NZ economy, GDP up 0.9%

10:43am

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

4:28

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

Wed, Sep 20

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19