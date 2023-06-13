Strong migration rebound continues in April

Migration numbers remain strong in Stats NZ's latest figures from April as the country marks six months of continued growth in net migration.

In the year ending in April, net migration climbed to 72,300 with a net gain of 98,400 non-New Zealand citizens, according to the agency.

Net migration figures for the year ending March was a gain of 65,400.

"The provisional net migration gain of 72,300 in the year ended April 2023 was made up of a net loss of 26,100 New Zealand citizens, which was more than offset by a net gain of 98,400 non-New Zealand citizens," Stats NZ said.

Migrant arrivals in the period were above the long-term average for April 2002 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is consistent with migration patterns before the pandemic, where New Zealand usually had an annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens and an annual net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens."

The current net migration loss of New Zealand citizens is larger than the loss for April years 2015 to 2019, which averaged 5,000 a year, but slightly smaller than the loss for the same month in years 2005 to 2014, which averaged 29,100 a year.

Michael Wood. (Source: 1News)

Immigration Minister Michael Wood said the figures were a "positive sign" and claimed it showed the Government's "immigration rebalance" was working to tackle the dire labour shortages widespread across multiple sectors.

"Today’s strong numbers show that these important protections have not been a barrier to recruiting migrant workers where we need them," he said in a media release.

"The fact that migration arrivals in the year to 2023 were above the long-term average continues and a recent OECD report showed New Zealand as the most attractive place for skilled workers is evidence that New Zealand remains an attractive destination for workers to come to.

"Ultimately we want to train as many New Zealanders to fill labour shortages as possible, but in the short term it has been necessary to rely more on migrant workers than we otherwise would to plug workforce gaps."