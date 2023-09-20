Politics
AAP

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

44 mins ago
Piggy bank with plasters applied (file).

Piggy bank with plasters applied (file). (Source: istock.com)

Latest economic data in New Zealand is expected to confirm the country's exit from a technical and shallow recession.

It may even confirm the country didn't enter a recession, as defined by negative growth in the last quarter of 2022 and the first of 2023.

Tomorrow, Stats NZ will post data for the second quarter of this year, with market expectations for around half a per cent growth.

ANZ is tipping expansion of 0.4%, the Reserve Bank believes it will be 0.5%, and Kiwibank is forecasting 0.6%.

That growth is fuelled by a surge in migration, with NZ catching up for lost time during the closed borders of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 90,000 immigrants have arrived in the past 12 months, which is also helping house prices to return to growth after a year in decline.

Tomorrow morning, Stats NZ will also post revised GDP figures for the first quarter of this year when NZ's output shrank by just 0.06% - a slender contraction but with big implications.

New Zealanders are in the middle of an election campaign. The opposition National is in the lead, with one of its key talking points that New Zealand is the only Asia-Pacific country in recession.

Should the revision from Q1 - which included Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle - instead show small growth, National's attack line would have been incorrect.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said the data was volatile due to so many events, but it was clear "economic momentum is softening" after 525 basis points of hikes since 2021.

"While GDP is expected to eke out a small expansion in Q2, momentum is weak and that's unlikely to change any time soon," she said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson used the release of current account data today to claim the economy "had turned a corner".

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, further than expected, and down from 8.2% three months earlier.

"This is a positive result and is better than the 8.1% of GDP that Treasury had forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update," Robertson said.

"The economy has turned a corner and the narrowing deficit helps protect New Zealand in what is a deteriorating global economy."

An increase in kiwifruit, dairy exports and tourism was primarily responsible for the improved trade ledger.

New ZealandEconomyPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

19 mins ago

6:11

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

ACT wants school league tables, 'traffic light' truancy system

The party has just announced its new education policy, which it says targets a "freefalling" education system and a school attendance "crisis".

12:46pm

11:14

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from East Coast

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from East Coast

12:36pm

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

Watch: Christopher Luxon tries his hand at goat milking

11:43am

0:35

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from farm

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from farm

10:22am

'Beige' – Economist slams leaders' 'lack of ambition' in debate

'Beige' – Economist slams leaders' 'lack of ambition' in debate

9:17am

8:48

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

8 mins ago

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

German court oversees case against Madeleine McCann suspect

19 mins ago

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

6:11

Election live: TVNZ reveals viewing figures for first debate

22 mins ago

Swimmers told to avoid Taranaki lake after algae bloom

Swimmers told to avoid Taranaki lake after algae bloom

33 mins ago

Could you name your baby Methamphetamine Rules in NZ?

Could you name your baby Methamphetamine Rules in NZ?

44 mins ago

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

NZ set to exit recession, data expected to show

More from Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star have dropped photos of their family of four, including their second son.

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

No-one wants to be the unfortunate candidate, but someone’s gotta leave first.

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

9:17pm

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends revenues from Russell Brand's channel

7:58pm

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Shannen Doherty 'crying constantly' as she battles brain cancer

Tue, Sep 19