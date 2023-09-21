Raging scrub fire north of Twizel 'unprecedented' - FENZ

A large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel, which forced the evacuation of six properties overnight continues to burn but is "largely confined", fire services say.

The blaze, which flared up around 7.45pm, saw eleven fire crews try to tackle it.

In an update at 2pm this afternoon, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire "is still burning, but is largely confined within the existing perimeter".

"Fire and Emergency is continuing to work on the ground, focusing on the establishment and maintenance of fire breaks to limit the fire’s spread beyond its current boundaries."

Earlier this morning, seven helicopters with monsoon buckets were in the air in an attempt to extinguish the fire. They have since been grounded due to high winds ahead of an expected front, Fire and Emergency said.

This front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, less wind, and rain to the region from this evening, with snow tomorrow. However, it will "also cause some variations in the wind directions".

A large scrub fire rages at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Aleisha Bokser)

Fire and Emergency incident controller Stephen Butler told 1News "it’s been an unprecedented fire" due to the unusual "fire behaviour".

He said there were two wind changes overnight which "came in our favour" after it "took the flames and the direction of travel away from the homes" near Lake Pukaki.

"Huge few days of hard work left to come but we're being safe."

Butler said while Fire and Emergency have a "pretty good idea" of where the blaze started after speaking to the first person who alerted the police, "it's not safe enough to send [fire investigators] in as yet".

Six properties on Mount Cook Rd/State Highway 80 were evacuated overnight, with some needing to be assisted by police, while others managed to self-evacuate.

Mount Cook Rd/State Highway 80 between the Alpine Lavender Farm and the intersection with State Highway 8 will remain closed "until further notice". A command point was set up at the intersection.

"The evacuated residents are being supported by friends and family within the community, and have access to Civil Defence Welfare support if needed."

A large scrub fire which broke out in Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Amie Jane Reid)

Helicopters were earlier working in two sectors, trying to protect properties across the area.

"One sector is focused on protecting residential homes and they are working in conjunction with ground crews to strengthen the fire break in this area," Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) assistant commander Stephen Butler said.

"The second sector is at the northern end of the fire and working to protect a plantation in the area."

Fire crews at the scene of a large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Aleisha Bokser)

Diggers are working alongside Fire and Emergency ground crews to dig or widen fire breaks.

Butler earlier said the wind is shifting the fire back onto itself, but a shift in the middle of the day is likely to push it back in the direction it was heading last night.

"A second wind shift is also expected later in the day, and crews will be mindful of staying safe throughout the day."

So far, no damage to property has been seen, which Butler attributes to lessons learned from previous fires.

"The defensible spaces around the homes have been improved since then, and this has prevented the fire spreading to homes."

Pukaki Ward councillor Scott Aronsen earlier told Breakfast strong winds in the area will likely mean "it will flair up again pretty quick".

He called last night's wind "horrendous", which only made the blaze worse.

"The worst possible scenario is that we have an all-west wind blow up towards Twizel.

"It gets out into the open country, and the fire blows into the grass. We could have a problem then."

Aronsen said the fire is in a wilding pine area and "you can't walk through that", meaning firefighters can only control the fringes.

"This is helicopter only firefighting."

Lake Tekapo local George Empson told Breakfast the fire reminded him of the 1957 blaze at the Hermitage Hotel.

Photo of the blaze taken by George Empson. (Source: Supplied)

"In between there and these tree fires now, it is concerning."

When he saw the fire break out, he set up at a safe distance and took photos as the smoke rose into the night sky.