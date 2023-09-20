11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

People may be forced to evacuate after a large scrub fire broke out in Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel this evening.

Eleven fire crews from Twizel, Mt Cook, Omarama, Burkes Pass and Lake Tekapo were called in to help fight the blaze, which began around 7.45pm.

Fire crews at the scene of a large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Aleisha Bokser)

"If anyone in the area feels unsafe from the fire, they should self-evacuate," Fire and Emergency said in a media release.

"Fire and Emergency is assessing if people do need to be evacuated and will work with police to carry these out should the need eventuate."

ADVERTISEMENT

A large scrub fire rages at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel. (Source: Supplied / Aleisha Bokser)

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News FENZ "anticipates it will be a fairly long duration incident, due to high winds in the area".

"It may go into tomorrow."