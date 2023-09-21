Kiwi runner Robertson arrested over sex assault complaint, gun possession

New Zealand middle and long-distance runner Zane Robertson has been arrested for questioning at his home in Kenya on suspicion of sexual assault and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police commander Tom Makori was quoted by Kenya's Standard newspaper today as saying that the police visited the 33-year-old after a report by a woman who had accused Robertson of sexual assault at a recent house party.

It was then that the police allegedly found an AK-47 rifle and 23 rounds of ammunition at his house on the outskirts of Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

"The suspect has been living in Kenya for several years. He has bought land and built his residence. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the AK-47 in his possession was unlicensed," Makori said.

He added: "Police had gone to arrest him for questioning in relation to a sexual assault complaint, but he declined to open the door. Later, after the police gained entry, they discovered that he was in possession of a gun."

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson, originally from Hamilton, holds Oceania and New Zealand long-distance records and won bronze in the 5000m at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He also competed in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Previously an outspoken critic of drug cheats in sport, Robertson was this year banned for eight years by the Sports Tribunal after a prohibited substance was found in his system. He also tampered, or tried to tamper, with part of the doping control process, the Sports Tribunal ruled.

The Tribunal banned him for four years for the presence and use or attempted use of the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO) and another four for tampering.

In talking about the case in a podcast, Robertson said he had made some "really bad decisions in a really dark place".

"It's been building on me for a few years — frustration and anger at the sport itself," he said.

"His actions go against everything the New Zealand Team stands for," said Nicki Nicol, the chief executive and secretary-general of the New Zealand Olympic Committee at the time of Robertson's ban. "We condemn all forms of doping. Every athlete has the right to compete on an even playing field and Robertson's actions have undermined the integrity of sport."