Sport
1News

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

12 mins ago

Disgraced New Zealand distance runner and Olympian Zane Robertson says his decision to dope came from some "really bad decisions in a really dark place".

It was revealed yesterday that Robertson tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) and provided false documentation in his defence after he was tested at the UK's Great Manchester Run in May 2022.

He has been banned for eight years.

EPO artificially enhances performance in endurance sport by boosting red blood cells. He was slapped with an additional charge of tampering with doping control when documents he submitted in his defence were found to be fraudulent.

The Sports Tribunal of New Zealand said in its decision that Robertson had claimed to have attended a Kenyan medical facility seeking a Covid-19 vaccination, but was instead treated for Covid-19, which included the administration of EPO.

Robertson supported his evidence with affidavits from Kenyan doctors, hospital notes, a hospital report and a witness statement from a Kenyan detective - much of which was disputed by the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya.

Speaking to the Runner's Only with Dom Harvey podcast Robertson said he had been growing increasingly frustrated at the sport, and he made some "really bad decisions in a really dark place".

"It's been building on me for a few years - frustration and anger at the sport itself," he told Harvey.

"At any elite sport I believe the top is, it's not a level playing field like they say. Why do people like myself, I had to ask myself this question, why do people like myself always have to be the ones to lose or suffer, and in the end, lose our contracts, lose our income, lose our race winnings, and eventually end up not having the ability to have a family or live anywhere else in the world from the predicaments we are in.

"That was one reason. The other reason, especially after Covid - the Covid era - prize money in races went down, contracts were almost dropped as well, after the Olympics I was told by one of my companies 'we thought you'd run better' and immediate exit from the deal.

"The other company was holding on just to the bare minimum. I had pressure from my management. I was constantly getting injured in the race shoes I was trying to develop. Nothing was seeming to go my way."

All that, combined with a divorce, led him to make some bad decisions.

He took "full blame" for attempting to cover up his cheating, but said faced with the end of his career, he was just doing what he could to try and avoid that.

"To me four years is the same as eight, it's the end of my career, there's no coming back from this and I knew - I was just trying to save my ass."

He said things were tough mentally, and was concerned about how it was going to affect his brother Jake and sister-in-law, who were both athletes.

While he didn't have much by way of a support network in Kenya, where he had been based for much of his life, the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist said he had received many supportive messages.

SportOlympicsCommonwealth GamesAthletics

SHARE

More Stories

Olympics is the main aim for record-breaking sprinter Zoe Hobbs

Olympics is the main aim for record-breaking sprinter Zoe Hobbs

Week on week Hobbs had been getting faster and faster but conditions could be against her recording another personal best at the Sir Graeme Douglas International.

Thu, Mar 16

Olivia McTaggart making most of friendly pole vault rivalry

Olivia McTaggart making most of friendly pole vault rivalry

Women's pole vault in New Zealand is anyone's game at the moment with three Aucklanders – and friends – topping the podium in recent weeks.

Thu, Mar 16

1:54

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC's Russia stance

Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC's Russia stance

Sat, Mar 11

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs breaks 11-second barrier with tailwind

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs breaks 11-second barrier with tailwind

Fri, Mar 3

Kerr unsure if cyclone-hit parents know he's broken high jump record

Kerr unsure if cyclone-hit parents know he's broken high jump record

Wed, Feb 15

Kerr adds to his NZ high jump record with win in Slovakia

Kerr adds to his NZ high jump record with win in Slovakia

Wed, Feb 15

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

12 mins ago

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

2:14

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

17 mins ago

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

21 mins ago

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

0:23

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

40 mins ago

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video