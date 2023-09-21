Hastings woman provides safe space for kids who love to dance

A Hastings woman who started her own dance company at the age of 20 has been rewarded for her efforts helping young people in the community.

When Miami Walsh started Mafia Dance Family it had just six children attending.

Fast forward to 2023, and it now has over 100 rangatahi who not only have a platform for their passion, but also a safe haven to be themselves.

Walsh began the dance company with a sole mission to provide a secure space for young people to express their love for dance.

But Walsh isn’t just a dance teacher, she’s a second mum, auntie, mentor, and most importantly a friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recognition of her exceptional kindness, and commitment to the children in her community, ASB awarded her with an ASB Good as Gold prize.

Watch the moment she is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.