New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Hastings woman provides safe space for kids who love to dance

5:00am

A Hastings woman who started her own dance company at the age of 20 has been rewarded for her efforts helping young people in the community.

When Miami Walsh started Mafia Dance Family it had just six children attending.

Fast forward to 2023, and it now has over 100 rangatahi who not only have a platform for their passion, but also a safe haven to be themselves.

Walsh began the dance company with a sole mission to provide a secure space for young people to express their love for dance.

But Walsh isn’t just a dance teacher, she’s a second mum, auntie, mentor, and most importantly a friend.

In recognition of her exceptional kindness, and commitment to the children in her community, ASB awarded her with an ASB Good as Gold prize.

Watch the moment she is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.

New ZealandHawke's BayArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Three women arrested after alleged kidnapping, assault in Napier

Three women arrested after alleged kidnapping, assault in Napier

The three women, aged 17 to 24, have been charged with kidnapping and assault, and police say further charges are likely.

Tue, Sep 19

Fair Go: Customers cry foul over late, wet wood deliveries

Fair Go: Customers cry foul over late, wet wood deliveries

Two customers felt they got the run-around by their firewood supplier Primo Firewood Hawke’s Bay.

Mon, Sep 18

8:33

Miniature artist rebuilding Christchurch's lost buildings

Miniature artist rebuilding Christchurch's lost buildings

Mon, Sep 18

1:22

One dead after vehicle hits median barrier in Hastings

One dead after vehicle hits median barrier in Hastings

Sun, Sep 17

Newsmakers: Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on her 1981 royal wedding performance

Newsmakers: Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on her 1981 royal wedding performance

Sun, Sep 17

3:53

Hawke's Bay rail link reconnected after cyclone's wrath

Hawke's Bay rail link reconnected after cyclone's wrath

Fri, Sep 15

2:07

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

When the urge to be a mother leads to looking for eggs online

28:46

When the urge to be a mother leads to looking for eggs online

5:00am

Young Kiwi cyclist's confidence grows with Grand Tour podium

2:01

Young Kiwi cyclist's confidence grows with Grand Tour podium

5:00am

Batman researcher quits after being told he can't say 'gay' to kids

Batman researcher quits after being told he can't say 'gay' to kids

5:00am

Hastings woman provides safe space for kids who love to dance

4:34

Hastings woman provides safe space for kids who love to dance

5:00am

'Disaster movie' as patients fill beds in corridors at Whanganui Hospital

'Disaster movie' as patients fill beds in corridors at Whanganui Hospital

9:53pm

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

Man charged over 1999 murder of Canberra woman

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19