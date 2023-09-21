Election live: Jacinda Ardern reveals details of new book

After debate day and poll day, Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon are back on the campaign trail. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest developments.
Summary
- It's one week until the first votes are cast in this election. Overseas voting will open next Wednesday with advance voting opening a couple of days after.
- A National-ACT coalition holds a slender majority, according to last night's 1News Verian poll, but Labour remains languishing in the 20s with the question now whether Christopher Luxon will be forced to work with NZ First and Winston Peters.
- Chris Hipkins has just announced plans to build a new hospital for Hawke's Bay if Labour is re-elected. Meanwhile, National has just unveiled a new plan to expand the work rights for international students, if it's elected.
- ACT is expected to announce its alternative budget this afternoon — taking into account the latest Treasury figures on the Government's books.
Live updates continue below.
