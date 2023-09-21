Health
1News

Labour promises new Hawke's Bay hospital if re-elected

7:10am
The proposed hospital would cost between $700 million and $1.1 billion, with Labour saying it would be fully funded in its fiscal plan over the next decade.

The proposed hospital would cost between $700 million and $1.1 billion, with Labour saying it would be fully funded in its fiscal plan over the next decade.

Labour is promising a new hospital for Hawke's Bay if re-elected, saying the business case would begin in the party's first 100 days.

Leader Chris Hipkins said his party "inherited a health system suffering from years of underinvestment".

"Since 2017, this Government has invested nearly $45 billion in health, including a 771 per cent increase in health infrastructure.

"A new hospital in Hawke's Bay will be just the latest commitment Labour has made to New Zealanders' health."

The structure would cost between $700 million and $1.1 billion, with Labour saying it would be fully funded in its fiscal plan over the next decade.

The party's health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said the current Hastings hospital, built in 1927, is no longer fit for purpose and has resilience issues.

"The community will be a key partner in the rebuild and today we are announcing the news that Hawke's Bay wants to hear: That it will be funded," she said.

Verrall added work was underway to upgrade facilities at the existing hospital, including $68 million for radiology facilities redevelopment as well "as an expansion of surgical services and an angiography suite replacement".

"Work is also underway already on a district-wide clinical services plan to ensure needs can be met now and well into the future — this will feed into the new hospital project."

