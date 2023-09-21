Politics
1News

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

7 mins ago
The party announced its plan to "revive" international student numbers this morning.

The party announced its plan to "revive" international student numbers this morning. (Source: istock.com)

International students will gain more rights to work and also be able to pay to expedite visa processing if National is elected next month, the party has announced.

The party announced its plan to "revive" international student numbers this morning.

National's tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds said the international student sector had been struggling in its recovery from the pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, international education was New Zealand's fifth largest export earner, contributing $3.7 billion to the economy and supporting at least 6000 jobs," she said.

"But the sector is struggling to recover, with its contribution to New Zealand's economy down significantly in 2022, delivering only $800 million."

"New Zealand has been in recession, the cost of living continues to rise faster than wages, and mortgages are unaffordable.

"We need to get sectors that can provide much-needed export earnings like international education back on their feet as soon as possible.

"Reviving international education is also vital for our tertiary education institutions.

"The revenue raised from higher international fees allows our universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions to provide better quality education and services while keeping costs down for domestic students."

National MP Penny Simmonds.

National MP Penny Simmonds. (Source: 1News)

National's policy includes several proposed changes, including a raft of adjustments to expand the working hours and rights to work for international students:

  • Fast-track visa processing for international students who pay an additional fee.
  • Increase the hours international students are able to work each week from 20 to 24.
  • Expand work rights for international students and their partners to make New Zealand a more attractive destination.

Part of expanding work rights would include allowing the partners of international students, studying a level 7 qualification or higher, to have open work rights while they are studying.

National said it also wanted to "ensure" international students who had studied in Aotearoa in areas of skill shortage to "have a pathway to residence".

The party said it would "ensure international students studying sub-degree courses in these eligible areas of skills shortage receive minimum post-study work rights of 12 months and allow their partners to work while they are studying."

Simmonds said National also wants to push Education New Zealand — the agency charged with promoting local tertiary study to foreigners — to diversify its recruitment efforts beyond just the Asian countries it had typically focused on before the pandemic.

The party's immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford added: "While other countries have adjusted their settings to attract international students, Labour has failed to take any action to encourage students to choose New Zealand as their preferred place to study."

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023ImmigrationNational PartyEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

Cyclone Gabrielle still haunts Wairoa, with its force still evident as you drive on the patched-up roads in and out of the small Hawke's Bay town.

16 mins ago

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

Ministry of Health documents say there is growing international evidence to support a tax on sugary drinks but that taking GST off food might not work in New Zealand.

41 mins ago

4:39

Labour promises new Hawke's Bay hospital if re-elected

Labour promises new Hawke's Bay hospital if re-elected

7:10am

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

Felix Desmarais: Kiwis want to know if Luxon will work with Peters

6:11pm

Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

Luxon says foreign buyer tax questions aren't impacting polls

6:10pm

2:58

Election live: New poll sees both major parties down

Election live: New poll sees both major parties down

6:07pm

6:11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

National to expand work rights for international students if elected

16 mins ago

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

Wairoa Mayor wants National, ACT commitment on cyclone recovery

41 mins ago

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

4:39

Ministers advised taking GST off fruit, veggies would not lower prices

56 mins ago

Rugby World Cup: Ex-Wallaby aims tirade at Eddie Jones

Rugby World Cup: Ex-Wallaby aims tirade at Eddie Jones

8:15am

People have broad tastes when it comes to sugar in drinks - study

4:39

People have broad tastes when it comes to sugar in drinks - study

8:00am

BREAKING

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

Two homes shot at overnight in Auckland's Māngere, Ōtara

More from Entertainment

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

The Yellowstone actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May.

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

"If I had pearls, I’d be clutching them very tightly after tonight’s episode," writes former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean.

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

12:02pm

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

First person eliminated from Celebrity Treasure Island on leaving too soon

9:23am

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Michael Jackson had 'a lot of insecurity' about skin condition - son

Tue, Sep 19