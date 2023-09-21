Environment
1News

Another large scrub fire breaks out near Tekapō

3:13pm
Seven fire trucks are in attendance after being alerted to the blaze at 12.50pm.

Seven fire trucks are in attendance after being alerted to the blaze at 12.50pm. (Source: istock.com)

Another large scrub fire has broken out in the central South Island at Tekapō in the Mackenzie District.

Seven fire trucks are in attendance after being alerted to the blaze at 12.50pm.

It comes after six properties were evacuated overnight after a large scrub fire erupted at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

The blaze, which flared up around 7.45pm, saw eleven fire crews try to tackle it.

In an update at 2pm this afternoon, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the Pukaki Downs fire "is still burning, but is largely confined within the existing perimeter".

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyEnvironment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Christchurch's Mama Hooch drink spike rapists file appeal

Christchurch's Mama Hooch drink spike rapists file appeal

Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38 were given sentences of 16-and-a-half years and 17 years respectively for their roles in a depraved drink spiking ring.

1:06pm

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

IPCA 'appalled' after arrested teen denied shower after soiling herself

While in custody, police gave the 14-year-old wipes, a change of clothes and a sink to clean herself but denied her request for a shower.

11:51am

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

No prosecutions after Kaikōura boat tragedy investigation

10:43am

4:28

NZ's biggest freshwater springs granted highest legal protection

NZ's biggest freshwater springs granted highest legal protection

10:00am

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

11 fire crews tackle large scrub fire north of Twizel

9:39pm

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Heavy spring snow set to hit South Island

Wed, Sep 20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

24 mins ago

'Record-smashing' September heat recorded in Hawke's Bay

'Record-smashing' September heat recorded in Hawke's Bay

27 mins ago

Fonterra posts massive profit, pays record dividend

2:06

Fonterra posts massive profit, pays record dividend

32 mins ago

LIVE: Torrential rain sees state of emergency declared in Gore

0:20

LIVE: Torrential rain sees state of emergency declared in Gore

39 mins ago

World's best airport set to go passport-free

World's best airport set to go passport-free

51 mins ago

ACT doubles down on raising the pension age to 67

ACT doubles down on raising the pension age to 67

More from Entertainment

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

'Sick of being with myself': Lorde shares pain in letter to fans

The 26-year-old appeared introspective as she wrote of her struggles and her hopes for the year ahead.

9 mins ago

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

Mark Wahlberg hints at retirement from acting

After years in front of the camera, Wahlberg says his time acting is limited.

2:54pm

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce agreement

9:34pm

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

Does Celebrity Treasure Island have its new villain?

8:30pm

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of second child Riot Rose

Wed, Sep 20