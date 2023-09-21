Another large scrub fire breaks out near Tekapō

Another large scrub fire has broken out in the central South Island at Tekapō in the Mackenzie District.

Seven fire trucks are in attendance after being alerted to the blaze at 12.50pm.

It comes after six properties were evacuated overnight after a large scrub fire erupted at Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel.

The blaze, which flared up around 7.45pm, saw eleven fire crews try to tackle it.

In an update at 2pm this afternoon, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the Pukaki Downs fire "is still burning, but is largely confined within the existing perimeter".